Linda M. Krause
Appleton - (nee Harrower) Passed to eternal life Friday, October 16, 2020, age 65 years. Former wife of Cliff Krause. Loving mother of Stacy Krause and Scott (Tracy) Krause and Michael Krause. Dear grandmother of Devon, Benjamin, Gabriella and Nevaeh Krause and Jada Coleman. Special friend of Mandy and her children Makayla, Jazmyne, Jaeda, Chloe and Brielle. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, October 23, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM. Burial at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Employee of Pitney Bowes. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society
appreciated.