Linda M. Saje

Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, July 19, 2020, age 71 years. Beloved daughter of the late Louis and Ida (Ambro) Saje. Cherished sister of Laura (Daniel) Kult. Dear aunt of Natalie (Sam) Koblenski and Matthew Kult (Cyntia Takanashi). Great aunt of Lilly and Ian Koblenski. Also survived by her beloved cousins, and many friends.

Linda was a Charter Member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church and faithful member of the Christian Women's Society. A Mass of Christian Burial was held privately for the family. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Memorials to the UWM Slovenian Arts Program, P.O. Box 413, Milwaukee, WI 53201 or Doctor's Without Borders appreciated. A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at a future date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
