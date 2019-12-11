Services
Linda Marie Davis Notice
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 63. Linda is survived by her three daughters Rachel (Ben) Bennett, Katelyn Bartz, and Nicole Burke. Further survived by her mother Joan (the late James) Davis, grandchildren, and her four siblings.

Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home on THURSDAY, December 19, 2019 from 4:00pm-6:00pm. Memorial Service at 6:00pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
