Linda Marie HanleyGrafton - (nee Chandler) Linda was born in Astoria, Oregon as the second of four children, and a descendant of the Mayflower. A couple years later found her moving to Careywood, Idaho where she went to school. The family's last move was to Norwalk, WI where Linda was an active member of many extracurriculars in high school before graduating in 1957.Linda ended up joining the Navy Medical Corp. where she was voted Wave of the Year, and met her future husband, John Hanley. She is a retiree of the City of Milwaukee, and the State of Wisconsin.Linda is survived by her daughter, Laura, brothers Don (Linda), Steve (Jan), and Orland (Kay), as well as her many adored nieces & nephews, and her precious kitty, Middy. Linda was preceded in death by her mom, Margaret Granburg Chandler, and her dad.Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 3rd from 12pm until time of service at 1pm.