Linda Meisenheimer Frisch
Whitefish Bay -
Born February 27, 1948. Passed away peacefully while surrounded by family, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at age 71. She is survived by her beloved husband, Bob; son, Rob (Thom); her sister, Pat (Dave) Hickey; and other family members and numerous friends.
Linda was one of U.W. Madison's first female economics majors. She was an avid traveler, excellent tennis player and fierce fisherman. She will be mourned by all who knew her, except the muskies.
Visitation will be held Saturday December 7 from 10:00AM until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00AM at Old St. Mary Parish, 844 N. Broadway Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to HEAR Wisconsin, the North Shore Rotary Foundation of Milwaukee, or the St. Anne Society of Old St. Mary Parish.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019