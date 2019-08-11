Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shorewood River Club at Hubbard Park
3565 N. Morris Blvd
Shorewood, WI
Linda Pennington


1963 - 2019
Linda Pennington Notice
Pennington, Linda Linda Pennington (1963-2019) passed away unexpectedly June 16th. She was a daughter, sister, auntie, niece, cousin and friend. Linda was Auntie to every child whose life she played a part in. She shared her love of reading, games, music and nature with all of her "nieces and nephews". Linda brought kindness, generosity and happiness to all of the people in her life. Her laugh and smile will be missed by everyone who knew her. Linda will go on to help others through her donation to the Medical College of Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 18th from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at the Shorewood River Club at Hubbard Park 3565 N. Morris Blvd, Shorewood. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Milwaukee Public Television.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
