Linda R. MerkelMenomonee Falls - (nee Drescher) of Menomonee Falls died peacefully with her husband at her side on May 18, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved wife of Ron for 52 years. Loving mother of Dave of Menomonee Falls, Mike (Linda) of Jackson, and Dan (Jen de Montmollin) of Shorewood. Devoted grandma to Nicholas (Mallory), Kaitlin (Michael), Nicolle, Sydney, Jacob, Kennedy, and Kamron. Born August 12, 1948 to Norma (nee Robinson) and the late Edward Drescher, Linda is further survived by her sister, Mary McNeill, and is now reunited in Heaven with her siblings Patricia Pinkert and Michael Drescher.After marrying Ron on September 16, 1967, Linda lived a life full of dedication to their family. She was committed to helping him run the family business, and to caring for her grandchildren every summer. She enjoyed teaching them how to play her favorite card games while keeping diligent score, as well as doing puzzles, knitting, and passing on her love of reading. She completed the newspaper crossword and puzzles each day, calling her mother and sister to talk them through, and making a copy of the puzzles so her grandchildren could join in on the fun. She also loved to go for walks in her neighborhood and bake her famous muffin recipe. Her hobbies were the things she loved most because she could do them alongside her family. Her later life and battle with illness will forever be defined not by loss, but by how perfectly it highlighted the steady, unwavering love and devotion from her husband and the lifelong memories forever etched in the hearts of her family.The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Jill, Tracy, Laura and the entire staff at Vista Pointe Assisted Living for their care and compassion.Due to the current health crisis, services to be announced at a later date.