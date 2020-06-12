Linda R. TremelWest Allis - (nee Richards) went home to Mom and Dad Wednesday June 10th, 2020. Age 64 Loving Mom to Nicholas. Sister to Janice (Ted) Galler Diane (Al) Schweda and Sandra (Dick) Aaholm. Dear Aunt to Joel (Denise) Galler, Stacy, Seth, Cindy, Jackie and Steve. Great Aunt to Gavin, Josh and Jason. Survived by other Relatives, Friends and Furbabies.Linda was a long time employee at General Electric. She loved her family and friends and was always busy in her garden and helping others. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for their awesome help while caring for our Sister. Private family services.