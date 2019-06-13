|
Tweed, Linda R. Linda R. Tweed, 67 of Milwaukee passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Linda was born on July 30, 1951 to Richard and Marjorie (Nelson) Tweed in Trempealeau County. Linda graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1969. She resided in the Milwaukee area with her significant other, Craig Jorgenson. This is where she raised her children. She worked as an administrative assistant for Reiman Publications and then C&H Distributors in Milwaukee for many years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, family and friends. She retired two years ago and was fortunate to be able to spend time in Florida since her retirement, where her daughter Lynette and her family reside. Linda is survived by her daughters: Lisa R. Wicinski and Lynette S. Davis (Charles), and their father Tom Wicinski; her grandchildren: Savannah, Hailey, Kaiden and Kayla; two brothers: Gregory (Pamela) Tweed and Rick (Judy) Tweed; two sisters: Brenda Wendt and Sandra (Randy) Laviolette; 6 nieces and nephews: Samantha (Paul), Michael, Emily, Eric, Andrew and Angela, and 7 great nephews: Asher, Oliver, Ryder, Trenton, Elliot, Emmet, and Eann. Linda was preceded in death by her parents: Richard and Marjorie Tweed and sister Susan. Her maternal and paternal grandparents as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. A graveside memorial will be held at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek, WI with a Celebration of Life following at her home. Smith Funeral Chapel in Eau Claire assisted the family. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2019