Linda S. Draeger

Linda S. Draeger Notice
Draeger, Linda S. May 7, 2019, age 71. Dear sister of Russell (Maryann) Draeger. Aunt of Michael (Laura) and Brian Draeger. Great-aunt of Adalynn, Alexa and Brynlee. Preceded in death by her parents William and Ruth Draeger. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, May 18th at BROOKFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 18500 W. Burleigh Rd. from 10:00 AM, until time of service at 12:00 NOON. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Linda was a member of the Brookfield Lutheran Church Choir and her Christian faith guided her through her life. Special thanks to the staff at Heritage of Pewaukee and Legacy Hospice for their kind and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Brookfield Lutheran Church or the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
