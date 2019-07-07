|
Trebe, Linda (Nee Grutza) Linda passed away on June 27, 2019 at the age of 71. Preceded in death by her parents Raymond & Laura Grutza and siblings Laurae Weiss and Phillip Grutza. She is survived by her husband Bill Scott and sister Sally Ratelis. Loving mother to Brenda (Skip) Bargielski, Paul (Maria) Trebe and Kevin (Brooke) Trebe. Grandmother to Miranda, Chandler, Max and Blake Bargielski, Alan and Kassahun Trebe and Garrison Trebe. Family and friends are invited to a prayer service to be held Wednesday, July 10 at Noon at Valhalla Memorial Park, 5402 N. 91st St, Milwaukee, WI 53225. In lieu of flowers, memorial is preferred.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019