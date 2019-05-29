Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindeth Wilds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindeth B. Wilds

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lindeth B. Wilds Notice
Wilds, Lindeth B. May 27, 2019, age 94. Beloved husband of the late Rosaline (Nee Ihde). Dear father of Mark (Julie) Wilds, Diane Wilds and Pamela (Otto Jr.) Kersten. Grandfather of Ann, Jeffery, Michael, Otto III, Nathaniel, 9 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Uncle of Betty Ihde. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at Berea Lutheran Church 4873 N. 107th Street, Milwaukee on Saturday, June 1 from 9:30 AM, until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Lindeth was a member of Berea Lutheran Church. Memorials to the Church are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline