Wilds, Lindeth B. May 27, 2019, age 94. Beloved husband of the late Rosaline (Nee Ihde). Dear father of Mark (Julie) Wilds, Diane Wilds and Pamela (Otto Jr.) Kersten. Grandfather of Ann, Jeffery, Michael, Otto III, Nathaniel, 9 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Uncle of Betty Ihde. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at Berea Lutheran Church 4873 N. 107th Street, Milwaukee on Saturday, June 1 from 9:30 AM, until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Lindeth was a member of Berea Lutheran Church. Memorials to the Church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019