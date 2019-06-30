Services
Linette Loberg


1956 - 2019
Linette Loberg Notice
Loberg, Linette (Nee Loomis) Went home to heaven June 25. Cherished mom of Lindsey Loberg and Mandy (Taylor) Page. Beloved daughter of Lois and the late Arthur Loomis. Dear sister and best friend of Susan Sturm. Auntie to Matt Sturm and Sarah (Peter) (Riley, Will, Claire) Schreiber. "Biffy" to Terrie Yee. Dear friend and nurse to many. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance. A private family gathering will be held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
