Linette Sukup
Hartland - Linette Sukup age 66 of Hartland, Wisconsin was born to eternal life on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI. Linette was born in Milwaukee, WI on November 11, 1953 to Andrew T. and Ruth (nee Lange) Sukup. Linette was a lover of life, knowledge, all things avian, and the goodness of God in people. Through her kind, quiet presence she sought to bring peace to the world. Linette is survived by her dear friend Jim Sabatke, loving siblings, Donald (Bonny Randall) Sukup, twin sister, Debra (Don) Cull, James (Caterina) Sukup, Richard (Ingrid Reese) Sukup and Laurel Sukup; dear nephews and niece, Derek, Matthew and Kathryn; two great-grandnephews, Jeremiah and Lincoln, and an aunt Marge Buran. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish - North Lake, (W314 N7462 Hwy 83, Hartland) on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St. Hartford on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Continued visitation on Saturday at Church from 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorial contributions to Angels Grace Hospice (W359 N7430, Brown St, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) or the (P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123) are appreciated. Special thank you for the compassionate care from Dr. Johnstone and the nurses at Froedtert Hospital 4NW Transplant wing.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020