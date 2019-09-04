|
Lionel J. "John" Brylow
St. Francis - Found peace on Sunday, September 1, 2019, age 81 years. Loving husband of Sally (nee Kotoski). Dear father of Jeffrey (Laura) Brylow, Lisa (Rob Beilke) Brylow, Margaret (Ed) Synowicz and Kim (Steve) Martin. Proud grandpa of Tiffany, Vincent and Jeffrey Jr.. Dear brother of Mary Schaefer and Christopher (Karen) Brylow. Proud uncle of Julie Schaefer. Further survived by nieces nephews, other family and friends.
John was a proud retiree of Nohl Electrical and in 46 years missed only 3 days of work. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staffs of Froedtert Hospital-5th floor, The Lutheran Home and Seasons Hospice for their loving care for John and support for his family.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:00 AM-12 Noon. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or the Salvation Army are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019