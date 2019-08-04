|
|
Hoffmann, Lisa A. (Nee Prah) Passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 at the age of 43. Beloved wife of David R. Hoffmann. Loving mother of Jordan Cotton. Step Mother of Justin (Elizabeth) Hoffmann, and Nicole Hoffmann (fiance Vince). Cherished grandmother of Cheyenne. Dear sister of Dawn Hudkins (Jay). Lisa was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Delores Prah. She is further survived by other relatives and many loved friends. Lisa was always able to bring the best out of anybody that she met. She loved the outdoors, festivals and traveling. She was an honest, loyal and vibrant person, who was always ready to help those around her. A Celebration of Lisa's Life will take place at Arlington Park Cemetery (4141 S. 27th St., Greenfield) on Friday, August 9 at 11AM. Meet at main entrance. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019