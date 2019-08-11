|
Forlenza, Lisa Ann On Monday, August 5, 2019. Lisa Ann Forlenza, loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend passed away at the age of 55. Lisa attended Our Lady of Sorrows Elementary and Pius XI High School. Lisa was an artist, poet, joker and a kind soul, who made the world a better place. She was generous with her time and love, and met her many health challenges with bravery and grace. She leaves behind her devoted mother, Mary ( Stephens) Forlenza, her siblings, Mary, Carolynne, Billy (Raschida), Sue, Jenni (Carlos), Mike (Leah), Karen and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her dear father, Bill Forlenza, was there to welcome her to heaven. Celebration of Lisa's life will take place at the Funeral Home Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 11 AM to 1 PM.
