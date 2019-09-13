Resources
Lisa Ann Hanson Schmitt

Lisa Ann Hanson Schmitt, age 53, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 27th, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. She is survived by her parents, Donald and Katherine Hanson, by her sisters and brothers, Linda, Pamela, Greg, Jill, Diana, Shawn, and Heather as well as numerous nephews and nieces that she adored, and her husband John Schmitt.

A memorial service was held at Good Shepherds Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Allis on August 3rd, 2019.

Lisa loved her family and loved to laugh. Anyone who heard it couldn't help but smile themselves. She also loved animals, especially the family dogs. The family requests that donations in Lisa's memory be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
