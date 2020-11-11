Lisa ChanPassed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of King Lum Chan for 54 years. Proud and loving mother of Mona (Guy), Michael (Shelly) and Eric (Michelle). Grandmother of Bella, Marissa, and Madeline. Further survived by a sister, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.She immigrated to the United States with her husband and raised three closely-aged children without initially knowing the language or customs. Her strength, success, and perseverance were an inspiration to her children.A devoted grandmother, she loved to spend time with her granddaughters. She was a talented seamstress who enjoyed playing mahjong, gardening, and walking. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, November 14, 2020 9:30AM-12:30PM. Funeral Service at 12:30PM. Procession to Wisconsin Memorial Park.