|
|
Lisa E. Wheeler
Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on March 1, 2020- a day after her 4th leap year wedding anniversary (16 years) with her loving husband Bruce. Dear sister of Marcus (Jennine) Semenske, Leslie (Don) Alexander, the late Chuck (Paula) Semenske and Dan Semenske. Aunt of Erin Semenske, Shawn (Melissa) Semenske, Wayne Semenske, Jason (Diane) Semenske, Christopher (ShiAnne) Semenske, Emily (Justin) Patrick and Amanda (Nick) Semenske. Great-aunt of Krystynn Semenske, Mason Semenske, Lily Semenske, Carter Patrick, Cole Patrick, Christopher Semenske, Jocelynn Semenske, Natalie Semenske, Norman Semenske, Irwin Semenske and Emerson Semenske. Sister-in-law of Linda (Gordy) Durocher. Preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Rita Semenske and her dog Victoria. Further survived by her beloved dog Olivia, other relatives and numerous friends.
Visitation will be Friday March 6, 2020 at Schmidt & Bartelt in Menomonee Falls, from 11am until time of service at 1pm. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Memorials to the Greater Milwaukee Central Office are appreciated.
Friend of Bill W.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020