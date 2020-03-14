|
Lisa Emilie Kuenn
Lisa Emilie Kuenn (nee Steigerwald) passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, March 11, at age 48. Her husband Rob was with her during her final hours.
Lisa and Rob were lucky enough to find each other early in life while they were both still in college. They were a couple for almost 28 years and married for 20. They built and celebrated a life together with "no regrets". Lisa loved being a mom to Cassie (16) and loved her dog, Midnight (6). She was very proud of Cassie's accomplishments and loved to share them with everyone around her.
Lisa is survived by her best friend and husband, Rob, the light-of-her-life daughter, Cassie, parents Anton and Martha Steigerwald and sister Kris (Todd Schwalenberg), nephew Jack, other family, and friends.
Lisa was a successful accountant and became a partner a few years ago at the firm, Andaloro, Smith and Krueger. She treated her clients like family and was a conscientious and caring steward of their businesses.
Lisa left a lasting impression on all she met. She loved spending time with family and friends, telling stories, and laughing. She had the best full, naturally curly head of hair, deep blue eyes and amazing smile. Her smile and wit were infectious, and she was incredibly funny and positive. Every challenge she faced was met with spunk, grace, and the sincerest generosity. However, Lisa did not have a great poker face, so you always knew how she felt and where improvement was needed.
She will be remembered for her lead foot and for singing loudly to the songs on the radio. Her loving heart welcomed and embraced all of us and makes it even harder to say goodbye. May the afterlife indulge her with gentle Door County breezes, good wine, and well baked pies.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, from 1 PM, until time of service at 3 PM at St. Charles in Hartland, 526 Renson Rd, Hartland, WI 53029. There will be a dinner reception to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020