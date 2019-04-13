|
|
Gretenhardt, Lisa L Age 57, of Hales Corners, died Wed., April 10, 2019. She was born on Feb. 15, 1962, in Waukesha, to Erich W. and Bertha A. (nee Thomas) Gretenhardt. Survived by her life partner Mark Ultes, sisters Merry (Thomas) Klemp, Audrey (James) Stark and Gail (Daniel) Einum, nephews David (Pierrete) Einum and Paul (Cherie) Einum, great nephews Linus Einum and Nicholas Einum, great niece Julia Einum, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation on Mon., April 15th from 2-4PM at the funeral home. Memorials to the Food Pantry of Waukesha Co., 1301 Sentry Dr., Waukesha, WI 53186. Complete obituary at www.randledable.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019