Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Schneidewind
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa M. Schneidewind

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lisa M. Schneidewind Notice
Schneidewind, Lisa M. (Nee Stein) Sunday, march 10, 2019, age 48 years. Beloved wife for 10 years to Shawn. Loving daughter of Naomi and Randy Wonderly. Dear daughter-in-law of Linda Miling. Devoted "Fur Mom" of Toki, Onyx and Tyson. Also survived by other family and friends. Lisa was an employee of the Sleep Wellness Institute. A special thank you to the staffs at St. Luke's Medical Center-8th Floor MRICU and St. Luke's So. Shore-Wound Care for the care given to Lisa. Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, March 18, 1:00-4:00 PM. Memorial Service at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now