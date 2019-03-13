|
Schneidewind, Lisa M. (Nee Stein) Sunday, march 10, 2019, age 48 years. Beloved wife for 10 years to Shawn. Loving daughter of Naomi and Randy Wonderly. Dear daughter-in-law of Linda Miling. Devoted "Fur Mom" of Toki, Onyx and Tyson. Also survived by other family and friends. Lisa was an employee of the Sleep Wellness Institute. A special thank you to the staffs at St. Luke's Medical Center-8th Floor MRICU and St. Luke's So. Shore-Wound Care for the care given to Lisa. Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, March 18, 1:00-4:00 PM. Memorial Service at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019