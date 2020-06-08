Lisowski Geraldine M. "Gina"Cudahy - (Nee Perlaczynski) Found eternal peace on June 7, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Edward Lisowski. Loving mother of Duane (Sandy), Linda (Peter) Samz, Terrance and the late Carol. Loving grandmother of Edward, Lori (Harvey) Wacholz, Cheri (Brad) Boyle, Christop[her (Kate) Samz and Brad Samz. Loving Great Grandma to Brianna, Jett, Nathan, Amber, Andy, Ashley, Aaron and Emma. Great Great grandma of Brooklyn, Brayden, Baylee and Blake. Dear sister to Rita Wood and Margaret (Walter) Medla. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS Funeral Home (1515 W. Oklahoma Ave.) on Saturday June 13, 2020 from 9:30 AM until time of services at 11:30 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.