Ljuba Basic
Ljuba Basic

Found peace August 14, 2020 at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Marijan. Loving mother of Mirjana (the late Pero), Nevenka (Damir), and Verica. Dear baka "grandma" of Tomislav (Lindsay), David, and Anna (Robert). Pra baka "great-grandma" of Grace, Claire, and Eloise. Sister of Slavek (Lenka) and Ivica (Danica). Further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives here, in Croatia, Germany, and Australia. Visitation will be Thursday, August 20th, at Sacred Heart Croatian Church (917 N. 49th St. Milwaukee) 10:00 AM until time of Mass 11:00 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Croatian Church
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Croatian Church
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
