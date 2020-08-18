Ljuba Basic

Ljuba BasicFound peace August 14, 2020 at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Marijan. Loving mother of Mirjana (the late Pero), Nevenka (Damir), and Verica. Dear baka "grandma" of Tomislav (Lindsay), David, and Anna (Robert). Pra baka "great-grandma" of Grace, Claire, and Eloise. Sister of Slavek (Lenka) and Ivica (Danica). Further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives here, in Croatia, Germany, and Australia. Visitation will be Thursday, August 20th, at Sacred Heart Croatian Church (917 N. 49th St. Milwaukee) 10:00 AM until time of Mass 11:00 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.