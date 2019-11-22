|
Lloyd A. Gerlach
Elm Grove - Lloyd A Gerlach, 89, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019 after a long and fulfilling life. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Mary Ann. Lloyd was the loving father of Michael of Ecuador, Sandy (Bill) Haack of Elm Grove, and Kari (Ryan) Casey Collins of Tucson and the proud grandfather of Caitlin (Andrew) and Kyle (Amie) Casey, Kirsten Haack (Ben) Hamel and Kevin (fiancee Kristin) Haack, and Mera and Kora Freeman-Gerlach. He is further survived by his dear friend Joyce Broan, caring and valued longtime assistant Teresa Stritesky, and numerous family and friends far and wide.
Lloyd was born in Milwaukee, spent his school years in Wauwatosa, and ultimately settled in Elm Grove for his last 60 years. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism in 1952, where he served as editorial chairman of the Daily Northwestern, and was active in Alpha Delta Phi social fraternity and in Deru, honorary society for seniors. The following year he spent at the University of Denmark in Copenhagen continuing his lifelong interest in history and economics.
Lloyd graduated from the U.S. Navy's Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI, in April, 1954, commissioned as an ensign, USNR. Lloyd served as Air Intelligence Officer in the Navy's Pacific Fleet from 1954 - 1957.
Although he was accepted in 1956 as a U.S. Foreign Service Officer, Lloyd decided instead to work for Stolper Industries, a privately held Milwaukee manufacturer of metal products. Lloyd became Stolper's President in 1965, and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 1978, growing and diversifying the company until he sold it in the 1990s to pursue other interests.
A strong believer in community service and a passionate lover of the arts, Lloyd assumed leadership positions in a number of organizations including the Florentine Opera, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Skylight Theatre, United Performing Arts Fund, Brookfield Congregational Church, and the Elmbrook School Board. He was also an active board member of a number of business organizations including Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, and Farm and Industrial Equipment Institute. He was committed to Young Presidents Organization (Wisconsin Chairman 1976-7) and later YPO alumni groups, Chief Executives Organization and World Presidents Organization.
Lloyd and Mary Ann traveled extensively throughout the world. They believed that the world was indeed small and they should explore as much of it while they could.
Special thanks to Congregational Home in Brookfield, WI, where Lloyd was lovingly cared for by the exceptional staff for his final 10 months.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3pm Monday, December 16th at his longtime family church, Brookfield Congregational Church, 16350 Gebhardt Rd, Brookfield, WI. The family invites relatives and friends to join them for a reception nearby following the service in lieu of a visitation before.
If desired, memorials may be made to Brookfield Congregational Church, the Florentine Opera Company or the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019