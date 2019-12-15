Services
Brookfield Congregational Chr
16350 Gebhardt Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Brookfield Congregational Church
16350 Gebhardt Rd
Brookfield, WI
Elm Grove - Lloyd A Gerlach, 89, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019 after a long and fulfilling life. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Mary Ann. Lloyd was the loving father of Michael of Ecuador, Sandy (Bill) Haack of Elm Grove, and Kari (Ryan) Casey Collins of Tucson and the proud grandfather of Caitlin (Andrew) and Kyle (Amie) Casey, Kirsten Haack (Ben) Hamel and Kevin (fiancee Kristin) Haack, and Mera and Kora Freeman-Gerlach. He is further survived by his dear friend Joyce Broan, caring and valued longtime assistant Teresa Stritesky, and numerous family and friends far and wide.

Special thanks to Congregational Home in Brookfield, WI, where Lloyd was lovingly cared for by the exceptional staff for his final 10 months.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3pm Monday, December 16th at his longtime family church, Brookfield Congregational Church, 16350 Gebhardt Rd, Brookfield, WI. The family invites relatives and friends to join them for a reception nearby following the service in lieu of a visitation before.

If desired, memorials may be made to Brookfield Congregational Church, the Florentine Opera Company or the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre.

