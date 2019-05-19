|
Jeffrey, Jr., Lloyd A. "Jeff" Reunited with his wife Viola (nee Steen) on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the age of 88. Loving father of Lynda (Keith Carden) McCargo-Carden, Thomas (Janeen) Jeffrey, Deborah (Douglas) Abendroth and Mark (Patty) Jeffrey. Proud grandfather of Gregory, Shawn, Andrew, TeriLynn, Zachary and Benjamin and great-grandfather of Patrick, Ryan, Trinin, Jenna, Mason and Mykel. Further survived by his sister Nancy (Edward) Schmidt and brother Roger Jeffrey, other relatives and friends. Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Wednesday, May 22 from 11:00 AM until the time of Funeral Service at NOON. Private entombment. Memorials are appreciated to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019