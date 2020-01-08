|
Lloyd C. Leder
Delafield - Died unexpectedly and found peace at home on Monday, January 6, 2020. Age 91. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Heineman). Devoted father of Jennifer (Tom) Williams, Carrie (nee Leder) Ryan and Lizbeth Leder-Shein. Proud grandfather of 8. Also loved by other family and friends.
Lloyd was a lover of nature, especially the North Woods. He enjoyed many outdoor activities. Lloyd was also a fan of the Packers and Badgers. He has many fond memories of his former students.
Visitation at ST. JOHN CHRYSOSTOM EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 1111 N. Genesee St. in Delafield, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10:30AM-11:30PM. Funeral Service at 11:30PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Pheasants Forever in Wisconsin or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020