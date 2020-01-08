Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
ST. JOHN CHRYSOSTOM EPISCOPAL CHURCH
1111 N. Genesee St.
Delafield, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
ST. JOHN CHRYSOSTOM EPISCOPAL CHURCH
1111 N. Genesee St
Delafield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Leder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd C. Leder

Add a Memory
Lloyd C. Leder Notice
Lloyd C. Leder

Delafield - Died unexpectedly and found peace at home on Monday, January 6, 2020. Age 91. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Heineman). Devoted father of Jennifer (Tom) Williams, Carrie (nee Leder) Ryan and Lizbeth Leder-Shein. Proud grandfather of 8. Also loved by other family and friends.

Lloyd was a lover of nature, especially the North Woods. He enjoyed many outdoor activities. Lloyd was also a fan of the Packers and Badgers. He has many fond memories of his former students.

Visitation at ST. JOHN CHRYSOSTOM EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 1111 N. Genesee St. in Delafield, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10:30AM-11:30PM. Funeral Service at 11:30PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Pheasants Forever in Wisconsin or .

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline