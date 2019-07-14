|
|
Hansen, Lloyd H. Age 93, died peacefully Friday, July 5th at Tudor Oaks Healthcare Center. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, one brother, Drexel (Charlotte) Hansen, and 4 children: Christine Seboe Hansen, Gwen (Jim) Pasbrig; Joydell (Marty) Kuphall, and Terrance (Debbie) Hansen, plus 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Born in Sac City, Iowa, Mar. 14, 1926, one of 8 children of Howard T. and Margaret (nee VerVoort) Hansen. Attended Custer High School in Milwaukee, was drafted right after H.S. graduation in June 1944. Served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a Company Clerk in Ft. Bragg, NC. Honorably discharged 6/10/46. Owner of Ultra Tool & Die until retired. Memorial Service: Monday July 15th at 2:00 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 17651 Small Road, New Berlin, WI 53146. Visitation from 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Peace Lutheran Church or Alzheimer's Disease Research @ BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org/stopAD" target="_new" rel="nofollow">.org/stopAD. Lloyd will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 30 years, his family and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019