Lloyd L Smith
Port Washington - passed away peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020 at age 88. He managed Smith Bros. Fish Shanty restaurant for 33 years. Upon his retirement, he and his late wife, Toni, bought the Harborside Motor Inn and managed it until 1998. He was active in several restaurant and local organizations, serving as President of the Food Service Executives and a board member of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, the Portal Workshop, and the Southeast Wisconsin Tourism Council. In 2015, he moved to Cedar Communities in West Bend, where he resided until his death. Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Margaret Ann (Doug), his son David (Judy), and two grandsons, Jake and Matt. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Portal, Inc., the Port Washington Historical Society, Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County, or Cedar Community Foundation. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com