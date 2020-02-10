|
|
LLoyd Peter Jung
Menomonee Falls - Passed away at his home on February 7,2020 at the age of 88 years. Born to Joseph and Clara (Nee Meyer) on October 28,1931 in Richfield, Wi. Beloved husband of Margaret (Nee Neu). Loving father of Robert (Teresa), Judith (Richard) Lark, Alan (Jeani) and Jeannine (Greg) Matheus. Proud grandpa of Angela (Kenneth) Oliver, Cassandra (James) Formolo, Robert Jung Jr., Justin (Bao) , Jacob and Jordan Lark and Ruby and Otto Jung. Dear great grandpa of Olivia, Kenneth, Charlotte, James, Frank and Madalyn. Dear brother of Laverne (Joyce) Jung. Further survived my many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Cornelia (Raymond) Schmidt, Bernida (Oscar) Holl, George and Joseph Jr. (Mildred) Jung.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday February 21 at 11:00am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church N88 W17658 Christman Rd. Menomonee Falls. Visitation Friday 9am until time of the Mass. Burial St. Mary's Church Cemetery. Memorials to Rawhide Youth Services New London,Wi., NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Waukesha County or Menomonee Falls Food Pantry appreciated.
Lloyd worked in sales and management for many Chevrolet Auto Dealerships in Menomonee Falls for 50 years. He was proud to be nominated by his co-workers to carry the flame of the Olympic torch as it traveled through Milwaukee to Utah in 2002. He was a charter member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church,member of American Legion Post #382 ,and volunteered as an usher and transported food from Good Shepherd to Food Pantries in the area.
The Jung Family would like to give a "Special Thanks" to Horizon Home Care and Hospice for all the care they gave to LLoyd.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020