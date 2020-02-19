|
Lloyd Phillips
Milwaukee - Passed away February 17, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Preceded in death by his parents Norbert and Pearl Phillips; brothers, Richard and Otis and his sister Sandra. Beloved brother of Carol De Moulin, Norbert (Carol) Phillips, Beverly Powers, Ed Phillips, Ronald Phillips, Joann (Bernard) Stelmach and Dale Phillips. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial services to be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020