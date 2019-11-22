|
LoAnn M. Growel
Menomonee Falls - (nee Dreke) Went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 87. Devoted wife of Frederick for 62 years. Loving mother of James, Victoria (Douglas) Brendelson and Jeff (Celina). Cherished grandma of 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Judith (Terrence) Held. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Henry and Victoria Dreke and brother Ronald.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 27 from 4PM until time of Memorial Service at 6PM at SCHMIDT & BARTELT FUNERAL HOME - MENOMONEE FALLS. Private burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in LoAnn's name to the are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019