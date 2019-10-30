Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:30 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Logan O'Hearn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Logan Thomas O'Hearn


1995 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Logan Thomas O'Hearn Notice
Logan Thomas O'Hearn

South Milwaukee - Born on January 1, 1995 and found his path to his mother in heaven on October 26, 2019 at the age of 24. Dear son of the late Lori Lynn Taylor - O'Hearn and Kevin. Loving brother of Cody and Raven. Proud uncle to Evan and Ava Wurtinger. Beloved grandson to Audrey (the late Jim) Bohte, George Taylor and the late James P. and Marguerite O'Hearn. Also survived by his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9 from 1 to 3:30 PM with a time of sharing at 3:30 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Logan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline