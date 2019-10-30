|
Logan Thomas O'Hearn
South Milwaukee - Born on January 1, 1995 and found his path to his mother in heaven on October 26, 2019 at the age of 24. Dear son of the late Lori Lynn Taylor - O'Hearn and Kevin. Loving brother of Cody and Raven. Proud uncle to Evan and Ava Wurtinger. Beloved grandson to Audrey (the late Jim) Bohte, George Taylor and the late James P. and Marguerite O'Hearn. Also survived by his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9 from 1 to 3:30 PM with a time of sharing at 3:30 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019