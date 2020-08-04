Lois A. Kagerah (nee Schroeder)
Delafield - Age 91, died Aug. 3, 2020. Born Aug. 13, 1928 the daughter of William Schroeder and Elizabeth (Kuenzie) Purgill. Beloved wife of the late Edgar. Loving mom of Gary (Anne) Kagerah. Cherished grandma of Sarah Kagerah. Dear sister of Martha Pawlak and the late Betty Neal, Sylvia Sanicola and Judy Schroeder. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lois never had idle hands and was known for her hardworking nature. She was a talented seamstress, liked braiding rugs, was a phenomenal cook and found enjoyment working out with her friends at Westwood Health & Fitness. Lois had a generous heart and was happiest when she was with her family. She will be greatly missed. Visitation Sun., Aug 9th from 2 PM until the 3 PM funeral service at Divine Redeemer Lutheran Church, 31385 West Hill Rd., Hartland, WI 53029. Private burial at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Memorials are appreciated to the American Heart Association
-SE WI Chapter.