Lois A. Luedtke(nee Townsend) Passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Monday October 19, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Ken for 40 years. Loving mother of Rachel (John) Evanow and Chris (Wendy) Luedtke. Cherished grandmother of Anastasia and Nicholas Luedtke and Cara Evanow. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Private Services. Lois loved spending time babysitting her granddaughter Cara. She also liked fishing and working in her garden.