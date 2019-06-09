Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. LUCAS EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
2605 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Martin, Lois A. (Nee Heintz) Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth for 35 years. Loving mom of Cindy (Henry) Hansmann, Randy (Carrie) Martin, and Jeff (Linda) Martin. Proud grandma of Christopher, Katelyn, Ryan, Nicole, Justin, the late SSGT Patrick (Marlene), Joshua, and Christopher. Great-grandma of Callum and Hadleigh. Dear sister of Dennis (Mary Ann) Heintz, the late Ed (Mae) Heintz, and the late Eleanor (Ray) Yahnke. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Lois was a lifetime member of St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church. Her family would like to thank the staff at Harbour Village and Aurora at Home Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Visitation also Wednesday at ST. LUCAS EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2605 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. from 10-11 AM. Funeral Service 11 AM. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in Lois' memory to St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
