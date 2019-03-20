|
|
Sammons, Lois A. (Nee Peet) Formerly Lois Manning, March 16, 2019, age 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Wayne "Sam" Sammons. Loving mother of Steve (Sandy) Manning, Eric Sammons, Karen Sammons and Sharon (Chris) Christopherson. Grandmother of Ryan and Corey Manning and Dean, Samantha, Collin and Evelynn Christopherson. Dear sister of Marilyn (Jim) Johnson. Also survived by Lindley Manning and by other relatives and friends. Lois received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Cincinnati School of Nursing, class of 1956. Visitation Sunday March 24, from 1 - 3 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, with Funeral Service at 3 PM. Interment at Forest Home Cemetery on Monday will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Waukesha Memorial Hospital ProHealth Care Foundation or the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing would be appreciated. The family invites attendees to wear bright colors to the service to reflect her bright and vibrant life. To receive this obit / directions, text 1839424 to 414 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019