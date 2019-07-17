Services
Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service - Richland Center
120 North Park Street
Richland Center, WI 53581
(608) 647-4808
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Anderson Notice
Anderson, Lois (Nee Ekleberry) Of Milwaukee, WI passed away peacefully in her sleep on Fri., July 12, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born on June 25th, 1933 in Richland Center, WI to Milford F. and Lena F. (Ray) Ekleberry. Lois is survived by one daughter Lisa Anderson of Sturgeon Bay, WI. Four grandchildren Heather (Adam) Ewing of Monona, IA, Jean (Jim) Haberichter of Ankeny, IA, Emily Anderson (Bill Podurgiel) of New York, Ny, and Nathaniel Anderson (Ben Ospital) of San Francisco, CA. Two great-grandchildren Dylan Pierce and Sadie Ewing. One sister Lynn (Bill) Zintz of Boise, ID and a special cousin Fred (Lucille) Ray of Carmichael, CA along with many nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband Laverne Anderson; son David Anderson and daughter Nancy Anderson. Sisters Ariel Terdin and Donna Sheafor; brother-in-law Anthony Terdin and Daniel Sheafor and daughter-in-law Jori Anderson. A visitation will be held on Sat., Aug. 24, 2019, from 11 AM until the time of the 11:30 AM memorial service at Pratt Funeral Home, 120 N. Park St., Richland Center, WI 53381. Memorials in Lois's name may be sent to . Burial of cremains will follow at Basswood Cemetery. A special thank you to Pastor Cathy Manthei for all your loving care and assistance.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline