|
|
Anderson, Lois (Nee Ekleberry) Of Milwaukee, WI passed away peacefully in her sleep on Fri., July 12, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born on June 25th, 1933 in Richland Center, WI to Milford F. and Lena F. (Ray) Ekleberry. Lois is survived by one daughter Lisa Anderson of Sturgeon Bay, WI. Four grandchildren Heather (Adam) Ewing of Monona, IA, Jean (Jim) Haberichter of Ankeny, IA, Emily Anderson (Bill Podurgiel) of New York, Ny, and Nathaniel Anderson (Ben Ospital) of San Francisco, CA. Two great-grandchildren Dylan Pierce and Sadie Ewing. One sister Lynn (Bill) Zintz of Boise, ID and a special cousin Fred (Lucille) Ray of Carmichael, CA along with many nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband Laverne Anderson; son David Anderson and daughter Nancy Anderson. Sisters Ariel Terdin and Donna Sheafor; brother-in-law Anthony Terdin and Daniel Sheafor and daughter-in-law Jori Anderson. A visitation will be held on Sat., Aug. 24, 2019, from 11 AM until the time of the 11:30 AM memorial service at Pratt Funeral Home, 120 N. Park St., Richland Center, WI 53381. Memorials in Lois's name may be sent to . Burial of cremains will follow at Basswood Cemetery. A special thank you to Pastor Cathy Manthei for all your loving care and assistance.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019