Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Lois Ann "Lolo" (Cheke) Charney


1931 - 2019
Lois Ann "Lolo" (Cheke) Charney Notice
Lois Ann "Lolo" (nee Cheke) Charney was born into Eternal Life at the age of 88 on September 21, 2019. She was born on April 21, 1931 to Elisabeth Blank and Louis Cheke. Survived by sister, Kathy (Mike) Dombeck and brother, Richard (Joann) Cheke. Loving mother of Deb (Brad) Gleason, Sue (John) Kender, and Scott (Sandi) Charney. Loving grandmother of Kyle (Kelsey) Gleason, Todd (Kate) Gleason, Jake Kender, Ashley Charney and Brandon Charney. Loving great grandmother to Lillie and Macie Kender and Parker and Crosby Gleason. Will be missed by other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Howard Charney, her grandson, Nate (Jenny) Kender.

Lolo was a gentle soul who lived for her family. She was passionate about all things Wisconsin; Badgers, Packers, Brewers, Friday fish-frys, old-fashioneds, and the cabin at Roach Lake. Those that knew and loved her were also familiar with her competitive spirit - whether during a "friendly" game of Canasta, at the casino, or being the number one fan of all of the family sporting events. She will be remembered for her Charney laugh and loving spirit.

We will miss your kind heart and hope you know we hit the jackpot having you in our lives.

Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, September 26th from 1-3pm at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (9200 S. 27TH St, Oak Creek) with a memorial service officiated by Pastor Wierschke at 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Caledonia, WI.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
