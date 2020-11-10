1/1
Lois Ann Guidinger
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Ann Guidinger

Pewaukee - Born to Life in Milwaukee, WI on July 28, 1937. Born to Eternal Life on November 5, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Loretta Lustig (nee Van Gaal), loving husband Arthur Guidinger, brother-in-law Robert Gudinger and sister-in-law Ida Marie (nee Dyal) Guidinger. Dear mother of John, Jim, Joe (Carla), June (Ken) Schlager, Jerome, Jeff (Melissa), Jean, Jay (Khai), Janet (Mike) Loesche and Joy (Mark) Danielski. Beloved grandmother of Colin, Dexter, Rachel, Jacob, Jordan, Paul, John Henry, Abby, Haley, Jinda, Gabe, Greg, Adam, Tyler, Luke, Hope, Evan and Jack. Sister of Sr. Rita Marie Lustig, SSM. Beloved godmother to Rose Nelson (nee Guidinger) and Isaac Lindner. Friend of Bernie (Renee) Lindner and their children Isaac, Eli and Nathan. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Lois was a lifelong Catholic who prayed daily a special devotion to our Blessed Mother Mary. Lois was a 1955 Graduate of Messmer High School. She went on to become a Licensed Beautician. A member of many clubs, she was especially active in the "Lois Club", rarely missing a convention in over 20 years. She maintained a wonderful group of friends that loved to swim, travel, play dominos and cards. She was an avid supporter of all her grandchildren's activities. She welcomed everyone into her home and was always ready with a homemade snack or treat. All who knew Lois were well fed and loved.

Visitation Thurs. Nov. 19, 2020 from 10am until time of Mass at 11am, all at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, N35W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee. Masks and social distancing required. To view the Mass on YouTube, go to the Queen of Apostles Church-Pewaukee website, scroll down to "Mass on YouTube" then click on the link. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Pewaukee.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jelacic Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved