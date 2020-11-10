Lois Ann GuidingerPewaukee - Born to Life in Milwaukee, WI on July 28, 1937. Born to Eternal Life on November 5, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Loretta Lustig (nee Van Gaal), loving husband Arthur Guidinger, brother-in-law Robert Gudinger and sister-in-law Ida Marie (nee Dyal) Guidinger. Dear mother of John, Jim, Joe (Carla), June (Ken) Schlager, Jerome, Jeff (Melissa), Jean, Jay (Khai), Janet (Mike) Loesche and Joy (Mark) Danielski. Beloved grandmother of Colin, Dexter, Rachel, Jacob, Jordan, Paul, John Henry, Abby, Haley, Jinda, Gabe, Greg, Adam, Tyler, Luke, Hope, Evan and Jack. Sister of Sr. Rita Marie Lustig, SSM. Beloved godmother to Rose Nelson (nee Guidinger) and Isaac Lindner. Friend of Bernie (Renee) Lindner and their children Isaac, Eli and Nathan. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.Lois was a lifelong Catholic who prayed daily a special devotion to our Blessed Mother Mary. Lois was a 1955 Graduate of Messmer High School. She went on to become a Licensed Beautician. A member of many clubs, she was especially active in the "Lois Club", rarely missing a convention in over 20 years. She maintained a wonderful group of friends that loved to swim, travel, play dominos and cards. She was an avid supporter of all her grandchildren's activities. She welcomed everyone into her home and was always ready with a homemade snack or treat. All who knew Lois were well fed and loved.Visitation Thurs. Nov. 19, 2020 from 10am until time of Mass at 11am, all at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, N35W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee. Masks and social distancing required. To view the Mass on YouTube, go to the Queen of Apostles Church-Pewaukee website, scroll down to "Mass on YouTube" then click on the link. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Pewaukee.