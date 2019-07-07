|
|
Krueger, Lois Ann Nee Dobberpuhl. Of Grafton, formerly of Cedarburg. Died peacefully July 2, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Beloved wife of Wayne for 55 years. Loving mother of Joel Tad (Nousheen Jalal) and Karl Timothy (Alison ) Krueger. Proud grandmother of Mark and Azad Jalal-Krueger. Dear sister-in-law of Gloria Kurtz and Doris Ahlers. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Palmer and Edna (nee Maas) Dobberpuhl and brothers-in-law, Frederick and Franklin Krueger. Memorials Services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 4:00pm at Faith Lutheran Church, N35 W6621 Wilson St, Cedarburg. Visitation on Tuesday at the church from 3:00pm to 3:45pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Lutheran Church, Diabetes Foundation or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019