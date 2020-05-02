Lois B. Bowen
Lois B. Bowen

River Hills, WI - (Nee Schroeder) Welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 90 years old.

Cherished wife of the late Leonard Bowen of River Hills, WI. Lois is survived by her sister, Ruth Menge of Ann Arbor, MI; her 3 children: Ralph Bowen, Patty (Otto) Bunge and David Bowen; 5 grandchildren: Jesse, Tracy, Dawn, Ashley and Aaron and 9 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son, Leonard L. Bowen, Jr.

Many thanks to the staff and caregivers at Alexian Village for the compassion and care that was given to Lois.

Private visitation and services being planned with the family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
