Breister, Lois (Nee Schultz) Born to this life February 13, 1932 and born into eternal life June 1, 2019 wife of the late Thomas "Tommy" Breister, sister of Dennis (Danny) Schultz and further survived by other relatives and many friends. Lois graduated from Mercy High School in 1950 at which time she entered the work force as a secretary for International Harvester and other local businesses. In 1984 she received a B.A. in Theology and Music from Mt. Mary College She was then employed as a Director of Religious Education. Lois was also very proud of being supportive of the School Sisters of St. Francis as an associate since 2004. Lois was very proud of her faith and was always involved in her church, St. Mary Catholic Faith Community since 1958 where she was a choir member for over 40 years, one of the original Eucharistic Ministers at her parish, remaining faithful to that for 41 years, as well as, taking communion to patients at St. Luke's, Froedtert and West Allis hospital, working the deserts at St. Mary fish fry. Other ministries included the parish prayer shawl group and Pastoral Care ministry. Lois was artistic her entire life. She had impeccable and definite taste. Some of her artistic talent was displayed in her decorating of her home, as well as making pottery, porcelain plates and paperweights. She also grew very proficient in her photography of buildings and flowers; loving to put the arm of her glasses in her mouth and leaning in or crouching down to get that "perfect shot". She truly enjoyed traveling the world. The Italy choir trip was one of her highlights and many return trip to the country she loved so much, Ireland. Lois was a faithful friend remaining in contact with her grade school classmates and the Mercy High School class, meeting for monthly get togethers at restaurants. A Visitation will take place at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community in Hales Corners, WI on Saturday, June 8th from 9:30am until 10:45am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00am. Lois requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, the School Sisters of St. Francis or animal rescue shelter. Rest in peace, good and faithful servant.



