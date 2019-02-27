|
Peck, Lois Dawn (Nee Brede) age 88, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on Feb. 20, 2019. Lois was born in Milwaukee to William and Erna (Haas) Brede. Lois is survived by her daughter Sondra (Randy) Schaper & their children Nathan & Marisa; her son David (Julie) Peck & their children Heather & Josie; her loving sister June (the late Robert) Macherey, niece Karen, grandniece Sarah Ellen; nephew Mark (Mechelle), grandnephews Mark, Steven, Joe. Lois was preceded in death by her granddaughter Laura Schaper and ex-husband Harold Peck. Funeral Saturday March 2, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery Chapel (6401 N. 43rd Street Milw. 53209) Arrival 11am. Service 11:30am. Inurnment to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to AngelsGrace N74 W35908 Servants' Way Ocon. WI 53066
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019