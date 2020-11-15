1/1
Lois E. Dolan
Lois E. Dolan

(Nee Weber) Died peacefully on November 6, 2020 at the of age 89 years. She has gone to her heavenly home. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Dolan. Cherished mother of Sandra Dolan, Steven Dolan, Diane (Tom) Patsches, Caroline Dolan, Brian Dolan and Charlene (Matt) Parbs. Grandmother of Heidi (Jeff) Taylor, Beth (Charles) Wade, Heather (Destry) Ketcherside, Nick Dolan and Sam Dolan.

A celebration of Lois' life will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W Capitol Drive Brookfield from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Following is the inurnment at the Wisconsin Memorial Park.

In Lieu of flowers, your monetary gift to the family will be donated to an Alzheimer's Foundation in Lois's name.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
