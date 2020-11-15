Lois E. Dolan(Nee Weber) Died peacefully on November 6, 2020 at the of age 89 years. She has gone to her heavenly home. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Dolan. Cherished mother of Sandra Dolan, Steven Dolan, Diane (Tom) Patsches, Caroline Dolan, Brian Dolan and Charlene (Matt) Parbs. Grandmother of Heidi (Jeff) Taylor, Beth (Charles) Wade, Heather (Destry) Ketcherside, Nick Dolan and Sam Dolan.A celebration of Lois' life will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W Capitol Drive Brookfield from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Following is the inurnment at the Wisconsin Memorial Park.In Lieu of flowers, your monetary gift to the family will be donated to an Alzheimer's Foundation in Lois's name.