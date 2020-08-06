1/
Lois E. Flynn
1930 - 2020
Lois E. Flynn

Glendale - (Nee Kopecky) Born to Eternal Life on Aug. 5, 2020, age 90 years. Survived by her loving husband James, of 71 years. Dear mother of Terry (Mary) and Carrie Flynn. Grandmother of Megan Flynn. Sister to Joseph (Elaine) Kopecky. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Zwaska Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 from 10AM - 11AM with Services at 11:00AM. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association. Special thanks to the staffs at Heartland Hospice and Symphony of Glendale for their loving care of Lois.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
Funeral services provided by
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
