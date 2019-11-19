Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
738 Monroe Ave.
Hartford, WI
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
738 Monroe Ave.
Hartford, WI
Hartford - Age 95, found peace on Monday, November 18, 2019. Lois proudly served in the US Coast Guard during WWII. While in service, she met her husband Julius Netto and they were united in marriage on September 14, 1946. She enjoyed her work at Wisconsin Lutheran Child and Family Services for many years.

Lois took great pride in her membership in the American Legion Milwaukee Women's Post 448. Lois is survived by 2 daughters, Julie (Jim) Courtney and Sandra (John) Turriff; four grandchildren, Patrick Courtney, Kristen (Eric Bonin) Courtney; Tressa (TJ) Dieball, Ryan Turriff; 3 great-grandchildren, Billy, Maggie and Julian; also survived by other relatives and friends. Lois is preceded in death by her husband Julius. Memorial Service at First United Methodist Church, 738 Monroe Ave., Hartford on Sun., Dec. 1, at 2PM. Visitation from 1PM until time of service.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
